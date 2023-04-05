Let’s go, Brandon

Yesterday was a bad day for civilization. In descending order:

• President Trump was arraigned on 34 felony counts in New York state court. The indictment was unsealed for the historic occasion, but it’s still something of a mystery. John covered the indictment here. As Andrew McCarthy puts it (behind NRO’s paywall): “Bragg’s indictment fails to state a crime. Not once . . . but 34 times. On that ground alone, the case should be dismissed — before one ever gets to the facts that the statute of limitations has lapsed and that Bragg has no jurisdiction to enforce federal law (if that’s what he’s trying to do, which remains murky).” It is a transparent joke that bodes nothing but ill. UPDATE: The pseudonymous Adam Mill has an excellent rundown on the charges in the American Greatness column “Seven Things You Don’t Know About the Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case.”

• Under the cover of darkness the lunatic left prevailed in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race. Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz defeated former Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly “in a race that served as a referendum on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, shattering national spending records and attracting a level of political warfare unseen before in a state judicial race,” per John Ellis. Protasiewicz prevailed by about 11 points, a result which mirrored Kelly’s margin of defeat to Jill Karofsky in 2020 when Kelly was serving as an incumbent justice. RedState’s Bonchie comments on this race in “Democrats are laughing at you.”

• Lori Lightfoot lost the Chicago mayoral primary in humiliating fashion to Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas, but Chicago voters apparently only disliked Lightfoot personally. They voted narrowly to go further into the leftist miasma by electing the “progressive” Johnson in the runoff yesterday. Johnson defeated Vallas by about 1.8 percent of the more than 550,000 votes cast (i.e., fewer than 16,000 votes). The AP story on the race is here. A substantial base of Chicago voters wants more law enforcement, but Vallas proved unable to overcome his personal vilification. “Vallas, who promised to hire hundreds more police officers, couldn’t overcome years of talk radio remarks he’d made mocking the political left and declaring himself ‘personally pro-life’” (I have lost the attribution of this comment). Let’s go, Brandon.