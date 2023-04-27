Loose Ends (222)

Lots to catch up on after another road trip (principally to attend Ammo Grrrll’s “Commenter-Con II,” which was a total hoot and a half—recap to come soon).

• Tucker Carlson’s Twitter video released last night is up to nearly 50 million views as of this morning. Looks like he’s the Obi Wan Kenobi of our media wars: strike him down, and he becomes more powerful than ever.

• More on Carlson: Yesterday the Wall Street Journal reported that the precipitating cause of his firing was the lawsuit against Carlson and Fox News for a hostile work environment, alleging lots of bad behavior by Carlson and his staff. Don’t buy it. This is a smoke screen. And note the elephant in the room: what message does it send to the entire Fox News staff, and its other leading on-air personalities, that Fox is willing to fire its top-rated broadcaster because he’s too far out of the bounds of respectable opinion?

• Wacko academic journal titles are a dime a dozen, but now and then someone breaks new ground in lefty jargon. Like this one: “Consuming the Lesbian Body: Post-Feminist Heteroflexible Subjectivities in Sex and the City and The L Word.” “Heteroflexible subjectivities” is a brand new one to me. I’m not sure I want to know, but if it involves having to watch even ten seconds of “Sex in the City” or “The L-Word,” no thanks.

• An interesting prospect to keep an eye on: Throughout American history there have been upswings of religious belief, usually styled “awakenings.” And just now there is, for example, the experience of Asbury University in Kentucky, where recently thousands of young Christians spontaneously flocked from far-flung locations for a non-stop worship gathering in the university chapel. No one planned, organized, or promoted this. Is there another Great Awakening taking shape in America right now? It is hard to dismiss a providential explanation. If so it might save the country from its current downward spiral.

Then last weekend the Wall Street Journal reported:

The Surprising Surge of Faith Among Young People A greater share of young adults say they believe in a higher power or God. About one-third of 18-to-25-year-olds say they believe—more than doubt—the existence of a higher power, up from about one-quarter in 2021, according to a recent survey of young adults. The findings, based on December polling, are part of an annual report on the state of religion and youth from the Springtide Research Institute, a nonpartisan nonprofit.