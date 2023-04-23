NIH Calls For Volunteers

The National Institutes of Health is recruiting volunteers for a study on the effects of having one’s testicles amputated:

The National Institutes of Health is funding a study via a women’s health grant…

“Women’s” health.

…that is recruiting people as young as 18 to uncover what it acknowledges as the “unknown” cardiovascular effects of surgically removing testicles on patients diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

***

The observational study is looking for 30 gender diverse biological male participants who are interested in the orchiectomy procedure, which has also been referred to as “surgical castration” in medical literature.

Because that is what it is. But isn’t it a little late in the day to be admitting that doctors don’t know what the side effects of castration are? Apart from the obvious, that is.

“Trans women [I.e., evidently, men who have undergone sex change surgery] appear to be at greater risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD) and blood clots compared to non-trans adults. The effect of orchiectomy on CVD risk among trans women is unknown, but orchiectomy may change blood vessel function and metabolic health,” the study said.

But let’s not allow anything to slow down the “trans” fad that is sweeping across America. Cut now, figure out the side effects later: 21st century medicine.