NPR: State-Affiliated Media?

Twitter has labeled National Public Radio as “state-affiliated media” on the social media site, a move some worried Wednesday could undermine public confidence in the news organization.

We can only hope so.

NPR said it was disturbed to see the description added to all of the tweets that it sends out, with John Lansing, its president and CEO, calling it “unacceptable for Twitter to label us this way.” It was unclear why Twitter made the move. Twitter’s owner, Elon Musk, quoted a definition of state-affiliated media in the company’s guidelines as “outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution.” “Seems accurate,” Musk tweeted in a reply to NPR.

These days, NPR gets only a minor percentage of its funding from the federal government. But it gets much more from its state affiliates, which themselves are largely financed by the federal and state governments.

Financing aside, it is hard to dispute that NPR faithfully hews to the government line on pretty much everything. Twitter’s action was denounced by the Left:

The literary organization PEN America, in calling for Twitter to reverse the move, underlined that NPR “assiduously maintains editorial independence.” Liz Woolery, PEN America’s digital policy leader, said Twitter’s decision was “a dangerous move that could further undermine public confidence in reliable news sources.”

For “reliable,” read “left-wing.” Actually, NPR’s reporting is so unreliable that I, for one, am considering suing them for defamation.

I suspect that Twitter’s “state-affiliated media” designation is likely to be reversed. But in the meantime, could they slap the same label on the New York Times and the Washington Post?