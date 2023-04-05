Pro-Trump MP Kicks a Hornets Nest in Bundestag: ‘The United States of the Clintons and Epsteins, of Soros, Biden and Zuckerberg, is not our friend’

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) is a right-wing populist political party whose members fiercely oppose the elitist, globalist agenda now favored by leftists around the world.

On Friday, the morning after news broke of New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment of former President Donald Trump, AfD member of the Bundestag Petr Bystron stood before his colleagues to deliver remarks on the state of U.S. politics and the September explosion of the Nord Stream Pipeline for which he holds the U.S. accountable.

Although I must say that Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh offered the most compelling explanation I’ve heard so far for the sabotage of the pipeline, I don’t profess to know who is responsible. But I wholeheartedly agree with the rest of Bystron’s words.

His comments created quite a stir in the parliamentary chamber and show that Republicans aren’t the only ones noticing the Democratic Party’s abandonment of traditional American values. The left’s descent into insanity has become too big to hide.

It’s true, we share many values with the United States. And yes, the USA has been our friend and partner for decades. U.S. Presidents like Truman, Kennedy and Reagan stood for the values we share. They stood for the freedom of the Western world. They stood for democracy and everything that is enshrined in the Bill of Rights: Freedom of Assembly, Freedom of Religion, Freedom of Speech, Freedom of the Press. They stood for protecting our sovereign nations, for a free market economy and individual responsibility; for traditional Christian values, for our families and our nation. But today’s Biden administration does not stand for any of that. The Biden administration stands for a woke, globalist ideology that has as little to do with original American values as the left-green ideology in Germany. The United States of the Clintons and Epsteins, of Soros, Biden and Zuckerberg, is not our friend. People who dictate their woke ideology to us and censor our opinions do not believe in democracy. People who blow up our strategic infrastructure are not our friends. And people who are fighting a proxy war at our expense, on our continent, are not our allies. Unfortunately, you completely ignore this fact. Instead, you adopt the Biden administration’s fake narrative that Russia is our number one enemy and that we are in a systemic conflict with Russia. What a bunch of bull! Since you all claim to be pro-American, I would like to quote a great American President, a true patriot, to you: ‘There has to be a commitment to dismantling the entire globalist establishment that is perpetually dragging us into endless wars, pretending to fight for freedom and democracy abroad … Our foreign policy establishment keeps trying to pull the world into conflict with a nuclear-armed Russia, based on the lie that Russia represents our greatest threat. ‘The greatest threat to Western civilization today is not Russia… It’s the abolition of our national borders. It’s the destruction of the rule of law from within. It’s the Marxists and the globalists.’ This is a quote from President Donald Trump. [The left side of the Bundestag erupts into howls, while the Green chairperson Katrin Göring Eckardt tries to cut off Bystron’s speech.] We hope we will soon have a government in America again, that believes in true American values. We want to work very closely with them – when America once again stands for the Stars and Stripes and not for the Pride Flag.

There’s evidence that Bystron is not the only foreign politician to question America’s dangerous trajectory. In a quite remarkable speech delivered one month before the 2020 U.S. presidential election, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed concern that America’s new woke culture had gone too far and posed an existential threat to the French republic and identity.

Macron said the threat to French culture lies in “[c]ertain social science theories entirely imported from the United States.”

According to an op-ed in The New York Times, many French “politicians and prominent intellectuals” agreed with him. Specifically, the op-ed said they are concerned about the dangerous social theories on “race, gender and post-colonialism,” which they view as forms of separatism.

In recent years, the emboldened left has tried to force Americans into adopting their radical, divisive ideas. They’ve tried to convince every white person that they’re racist and must atone for it.

Progressives are trying to insert unnatural gender ideas, critical race theory (which suggests the system is inherently racist and that whites maintain power by oppressing people of color), and revisionist history (in the form of The Times’ 1619 Project) into the curricula of public schools. And they’ve been able to do so with relative ease.

The French president saw even then what was happening in America and wanted to make sure it stayed out of France. He must have wondered why U.S. voters elected such a woke, power-hungry and anti-American administration.

On some level, he may take pleasure in our current troubles. On the other hand, he knows the world has become a far more dangerous place because of them.

