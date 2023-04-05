Rallying For Freedom

Yesterday American Experiment hosted a Freedom Rally in the rotunda of Minnesota’s capitol in St. Paul. I previewed the rally here. We drew a big, enthusiastic crowd and all eight speakers performed well. I got to emcee the event and lead chants, etc. Which is a lot of fun. Our theme was “Stop the Madness.”

This eight-minute video covers some of the event’s highlights:

This is the full video of the event, for those who have 56 minutes to spare:

We got quite a bit of press coverage, most of it inept. (The Star Tribune never mentioned the fact that it was our rally, irrelevantly introduced Donald Trump at the earliest possible moment, and interpolated Democratic Party talking points in response to points raised by our speakers.) This news broadcast by the local NBC affiliate was probably the best story.