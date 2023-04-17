Roznowski rolls on

Matt Roznowski is the out-of-control spokesman for the out-of-control Minnesota House DFL caucus. His high-handed treatment of a MinnPost political reporter elicited a letter from First Amendment attorney Leita Walker to the executive director of the Minnesota House DFL caucus. Walker’s letter — or Jon Justice’s discussion of it at the top his his second hour this past Friday — prompted me to revisit my own First Amendment struggle against the DFL establishment here over the weekend.

Walker’s letter to the House DFL executive director on behalf of “the Coalition” of mainstream Minnesota media is posted here. In the letter she describes and protests Roznowski’s behavior in detail.

Roznowski’s rampage continues. Tom Lyden is the investigative reporter for the local Fox News affiliate. He has won more than 20 Regional Emmy Awards and five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for his reporting. I have gotten to know Tom a little in connection with my reporting on Ilhan Omar’s marriage to her brother. Yesterday Tom reported that he “woke up to an unsolicited DM from the Dir. of Comms. for the House DFL demanding an apology for a tweet. I see a pattern here. It’s not a good look @mnhouseDFL.” Tom commented: “My tweet had a personal detail I thought was illuminating re: his professional conduct. It was a prompt to do better. He didn’t. He hasn’t. Maybe he won’t.”

Roznowski apparently doesn’t have any friends or bosses who will tell him it’s time to quite digging the hole he’s in. However, Roznowski is actually the perfect spokesman for the House DFL. He manifests the attitude of invulnerability and grievance that lies behind the DFL’s “Let’s go crazy” legislative agenda.