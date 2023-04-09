Sir Roger on Easter

Happy Easter to our Christian readers. I happened to stumble across a meditation on Easter for the Daily Telegraph by the late Sir Roger Scruton, written shortly after he had been subject to a scurrilous and factually false attack in the media that cost him a government appointment and several other honors. (He was ultimately vindicated, and the false stories retracted by several media outlets, but the damage was done.)
Here’s the relevant bit:
Leaving aside all learned theology, but taking inspiration from the poets, painters and composers who have treated this subject, I would say that Christ’s resurrection, like his death, is an event in eternity. It occurs in me and in you, just so long as we put our trust in the possibility of renewal. It is a re-affirmation of the creative principle, and of the love that brought about Christ’s death. The darkness that came over the world on that first Easter Saturday could be dispelled only by a renewal of this love, and this renewal comes through us. The Cross is a display of supreme forgiveness, which invites us to forgive in our turn.
Seeing the Christian mystery in that way we open a path to reconciliation with the other Abrahamic faiths. Christ’s death is not a once- off event in ordinary time but, to borrow T. S. Eliot’s words, ‘the point of intersection of the timeless with time’. The wonderful concretion of the Gospels, which give us the shape and feel of Christ’s earthly life, show love shining from a source beyond those vivid moments. To translate that idea into theological terms is not necessary. It is enough to see that there is a love that overcomes all suffering, all resentment, all negativity, and that this love is the source of our own renewal.
But do read the whole thing. It isn’t long.
