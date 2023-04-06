The Daily Chart: A Tale of Two Chicagos

Did Chicago just vote to commit civic suicide Tuesday by voting in Brandon Johnson as their next mayor? Did Chicago voters get confused about what “Let’s go Brandon” means? The vote for a mayor who is even further to left and more beholden to the teachers union than Lori Lightfoot is inexplicable; even San Francisco had the wit to toss out its soft-on-crime district attorney.

The vote pattern is even more disturbing: the areas suffering the highest crime voted for Johnson in the highest proportion. First, let’s do crime (and this map is adjusted for population density—the darker the color the higher the crime rate):

Now the vote breakdown:

Notice one difference: Johnson ran strongly in the upper affluent lakeside communities, showing once again the left-Democratic coalition of of wealthy liberal whites and low income minorities. And perhaps racial loyalty explains the result most: