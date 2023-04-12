The Daily Chart: Public School Bloat

It’s been obvious now for a while that the first step in improving higher education is firing half the administrative staff (at least). It wouldn’t matter which half. Things would improve across the board overnight.

But just as crazy left ideas begin at universities and filter down the education food chain to K-12 education, where the problem of administrative bloat is just as severe. Here are the trends for New York and Los Angeles public schools, which measures total staff levels, but with shrinking enrollment, who thinks this growth is classroom teachers? Bueller? Bueller?

[Data from @MargueriteRoza on Twitter.]