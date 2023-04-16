The Immigration Farce Beyond the Border

Everyone knows we have no border security or meaningful screening at the southern border. But it’s worse than you think.

Suppose you are a jihadi in Afghanistan wanting to come to the United States for some kind of nefarious purpose, but you can’t get yourself to our southern border for some reason. Instead you decide to apply for a visa of some kind. In that case you’ll need to fill out the State Department’s visa application form DS-160, which, the State Dept. website says, takes about 90 minutes to complete on average.

The visa applicant will come to a series of screening questions, asking for “yes” or “no” answers to a long list of questions, including:

• Do you seek to engage in terrorist activities while in the United States, or have you ever been engaged in terrorist activities? • Are you a member or representative of a terrorist organization? • Have you ever ordered, incited, committed, assisted, or otherwise participated in genocide?

There are many more questions in this vein, asking applicants if they intend to engage in any human trafficking, money-laundering, drug dealing or manufacturing, and so forth.

I’m sure people who wish us ill, or wish to break the law in the U.S., will answer these questions truthfully. Just like the 9/11 hijackers.

But not to worry. The State Department wants to reassure truth-telling applicants from ISIS or whatever, adding this:

While a Yes answer does not automatically signify ineligibility for a visa, you may be required to personally appear before a consular officer.

Good to know our government is on top of it, keeping us safe.