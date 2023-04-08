Posted on April 8, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Week in Pictures: This Bud’s Not For You

First off, the important thing: Happy Easter and Passover to all our readers and listeners. We need it after this absurd week, which saw the U.S. justice system and Budweiser in a contest to see who could shred their credibility the most. Meanwhile, Chicago is jumping up and down at the back of the dullards classroom demanding to know, “Hey—what about me!” Seems Chicago voters misunderstood what “Let’s go Brandon!” means.

 

Actually it was more like five weeks, not five years. . .

One more descent in Dante’s Inferno in Chicago. . .

Who let Kevin McCarthy out with those shoes and socks?

Headlines of the week:

Experts: consistently disappointed since 1914.

Someone unclear on the concept. . .

This must be some killer crossover whisky. . .

And finally. . . with an appropriate editorial comment this week:

