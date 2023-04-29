Posted on April 29, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Tuckered Out Edition

So did Anheuser-Busch get to Rupert Murdoch and plead to have public ire redirected from Bud Light? Does anyone else think Tucker Carlson should launch a beer? (No, of course it couldn’t be light beer. Goes without saying.) Meanwhile, Buzzed Lighthead, AKA Joe Biden, is running again.

Headlines of the week:

 

The superhero movie we all want. . .

And finally. . .

