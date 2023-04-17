This Bud’s not for you

Anheuser-Busch has released a feel-good ad seeking to undo the damage its association with Dylan Mulvaney has done. The ad made me laugh because it has the feel of an outtake from Mr. Ed. It should be titled The Return of Mr. Ed.

Looking around online for a video of the ad I came across the parody below. The parody video includes a second or two of the original with the Mr. Ed voiceover. The parodist channels Michael Ramirez in the cartoon I posted in “Have we reached peak madness?” and adds a few twists of his own.