Thought for the Day: Aron on Progressivism

The great French liberal Raymond Aron, writing in 1950:
“Progressivism consists in presenting Communist arguments as though they emanated spontaneously from independent speculation.”
Yup, that pretty much sums up our self-styled “progressives” in the U.S. today.
