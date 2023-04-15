Who’s the Fascist?

Liberals have remarkably little self-awareness. This video was shot at the University of Washington, where Turning Point USA had a table with literature and merchandise. In the video, a leftist whose sex is unclear approaches the table, accuses TPUSA of “genocide” against transsexuals, calls the Turning Point students fascists, and tips over their table:

Some of that ‘tolerance’ at @UW! We’re not going anywhere and will continue to have a presence on campus!@tpusastudents @TPUSA @charliekirk11 pic.twitter.com/6XswW24joA — Rachel Anderson (@RachelA1776) April 12, 2023

For what it is worth, there doesn’t appear to be anything about transsexuals on the table, let alone anything “genocidal.” The irony, apparently lost on today’s ill-educated youth, is that the person who wants to shut up the TPUSA kids and flips over their table says that they are the fascists. Such is the world we live in.