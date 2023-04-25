Whose Children Are They?

In recent years, it has become increasingly clear that the Left hates families and essentially wants the state to raise our children. Thus the anti-parent orientation of the public schools, the attempt to use the FBI to label parents who are concerned about their children’s education as “domestic terrorists,” the appalling practice of changing kids’ names and “genders” without informing parents, and so on.

As usual with the Left, the most appalling vice parades under a banner of superior virtue. Thus, replacing parental authority with the power of the state is spoken of warmly, as if it were a good thing. We have seen this from a number of liberals, most recently Joe Biden. Via InstaPundit:

BIDEN: "There's no such thing as someone else's child. Our nation's children are all our children!" pic.twitter.com/scaZ4vDrPZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 24, 2023



Obviously, if there is no such thing as someone else’s child, there is no such thing as your child, either.

Everything the Left tries to do is destructive, but probably nothing is more so than this relentless effort to downgrade the family and replace it with the state and its minions.