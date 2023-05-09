Posted on May 9, 2023 by John Hinderaker in Laughter is the Best Medicine, Leftism

A Dystopian Vision

Comfortably Smug foresees the future, not so far off, in our blue cities:


That vision may actually be optimistic, as it doesn’t mention being assaulted if you venture out from your apartment to buy a fresh supply of bugs and Bud Light.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses