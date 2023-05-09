A Dystopian Vision

Comfortably Smug foresees the future, not so far off, in our blue cities:

Imagine living in a liberal city in five years. Cooking a can of bugs over an electric range and drinking bud light. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 9, 2023



That vision may actually be optimistic, as it doesn’t mention being assaulted if you venture out from your apartment to buy a fresh supply of bugs and Bud Light.