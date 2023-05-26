Boycott Target

The Left is attacking us with its most bizarre culture war yet, the “trans” fad that threatens the mental and physical health of our children and young people. So we have no choice but to fight back.

To start with, let’s fight back against Target. Target’s sins go far beyond its “Pride” collection. Most attention has focused on the clothing line that included expanded-crotch “women’s” swimsuits and partnership with a Satanist designer. But even worse, in my opinion, is that Target stocks books aimed at children as young as two that promote homosexuality.

Nor is that all: Target funds an organization, GLSEN, that urges schools to encourage sex changes in children without notifying their parents:

Target Corporation is partnering with a K-12 education group for which focuses on getting districts to adopt policies that will keep parents in the dark on their child’s in-school gender transition, providing sexually explicit books to schools for free, and integrating gender ideology at all levels of curriculum in public schools….

***

GLSEN calls for gender ideology to be integrated into all classes, even math. It provides educators instructions on how they can make math “more inclusive of trans and non-binary identities” by including “they/them” pronouns in word problems. In another example, GLSEN recommended that teachers intervene if students are making graphs about sex and gender to ensure it includes the ideology supported by GLSEN. “When students are creating their own surveys, if they want to include data for biological sex, teachers need to be sure they include both intersex and other as choices.”

Worst of all:

GLSEN…offers districts and students guidance on how to hide gender transitions from parents. For example, its policy for districts said, “[The local education agency] shall ensure that all personally identifiable and medical information relating to transgender and nonbinary students is kept confidential… Staff or educators shall not disclose any information that may reveal a student’s gender identity to others, including parents or guardian… This disclosure must be discussed with the student, prior to any action.”

If a child thinks that he or she has changed, or is changing, his or gender, there are two possibilities: 1) the child is suffering from a severe mental or emotional disorder, or 2) the child is being groomed. In either case, the child’s parents obviously need to be informed and involved.

Target has donated more than $2 million to GLSEN. You might think that the company would re-examine its commitment to what is effectively a groomer organization, but no:

“GLSEN leads the movement in creating affirming… and anti-racist spaces for LGBTQIA+ students. We are proud of 10+ years of collaboration with GLSEN and continue to support their mission,” Target said. The retail giant provides annual donations to GLSEN.

So: don’t shop at Target.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press sprang into action on Target’s behalf, alleging that Target employees had been violently attacked by–presumably–conservatives, Christians, or normal people. But that evidently was a lie, and the AP quietly revised its story (with no correction or even acknowledgement) after it had been read by millions and cited by leftists like Gavin Newsom.

When a company like Target goes left, it goes all the way. Thus, you might think that Target would be angry, or at least annoyed, by George Floyd rioters destroying its Lake Street store in Minneapolis, and trashing and looting the downtown Minneapolis store on the ground floor of the company’s headquarters building. But those apparently were minor peccadillos. Target is now on the other side. This email reportedly went out to all employees of the company:

So I guess we can add masochism to Target’s cavalcade of perversity. You should shop somewhere–anywhere–else.