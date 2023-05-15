Breaking: Durham Report Exposes FBI Partisanship

Justice Department special counsel John Durham has at long last released his final report into the FBI’s investigation of the Trump Russia hoax of 2016, and even the mainstream media can’t conceal or disguise the blows Durham delivers at the FBI. Moreover, besides launching an investigation of Trump based on nothing and not telling him, Durham notes that very different handling of corroborated evidence that foreign interests were trying to influence Hillary Clinton’s campaign—and that she was told about it by the FBI. But as we like to say about double-standards for liberals around here. . .

It will take a while to get through the 306-page report, but in the meantime, here are a few of the early headlines:

CNN:

Special counsel John Durham concludes FBI never should have launched full Trump-Russia probe CNN — Special counsel John Durham concluded that the FBI should never have launched a full investigation into connections between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia during the 2016 election, according to a report compiled over three years by the Trump-administration appointee and released on Monday. Durham’s 300-plus page report also states that the FBI used “raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence,” to launch the “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation into Trump and Russia but used a different standard when weighing concerns about alleged election interference regarding Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

The Washington Post:

Durham report sharply criticizes FBI’s 2016 probe of Trump campaign Special counsel John Durham has issued a long-awaited report that sharply criticizes the FBI for investigating the 2016 Trump campaign based on “raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence” — a conclusion that may fuel rather than end partisan debate about politicization within the Justice Department and FBI.

“Fuel rather than end partisan debate”? I should hope so.

The New York Times (!!):

In Final Report, Trump-Era Special Counsel Denounces Russia Investigation John Durham, the Trump-era special counsel who for four years has pursued a politically fraught investigation into the Russia inquiry, accused the F.B.I. of a “lack of analytical rigor” in a final report made public on Monday that examined the bureau’s investigation into whether the 2016 Trump campaign was conspiring with Moscow. Mr. Durham’s 306-page report appeared to show little substantial new information about the F.B.I.’s handling of the Russia investigation, known as Crossfire Hurricane, and it failed to produce the kinds of blockbuster revelations impugning the bureau that former President Donald J. Trump and his allies had once suggested that Mr. Durham would find.

I wonder if any media organizations will give back the Pulitzers and other awards they gave to themselves for pumping up the Russia hoax.