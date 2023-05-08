Communists Love Free Enterprise

Of all living Americans, Angela Davis may have the most disgraceful history. She is a Communist–her description, not mine; she was twice the Communist Party’s candidate for vice president, and was awarded the Lenin Peace Prize by the Soviet Union. She once participated in the murder of a judge in California. She was acquitted of the crime by a biased jury, but there was never any serious doubt about her guilt: the murder and associated crimes were perpetrated with her guns.

Since then, Davis has gone on to a lucrative career as a taxpayer-supported professor. Above all, she has gotten rich on the college lecture circuit. Universities pay her tens of thousands of dollars to deliver an hour-long rant against free enterprise. Nothing original, just warmed-over Marxism. Apparently today’s college students are too dumb to notice the irony.

The College Fix reports:

A prominent racial activist was paid $25,000 for her recent keynote address at the University of Texas at Austin. During her speech, Angela Davis bashed capitalism as exploitative and called the murder of Tyre Nichols by black police officers “systemic racism.”

Did anyone ever pay you $25,000 to give a speech? Probably not. And you most likely are neither a Communist nor a murderer.

Davis, who supports reparations, started the lecture by promoting the theory that slavery in the West did not end because of Enlightenment-era ideas about liberty and equality, but because industrial capitalists wished to engage in more pernicious racial exploitation. “The real reason slavery was abolished was because it was no longer of service to capitalism,” Davis said.

That is so painfully stupid that it doesn’t deserve refutation. But still, give Davis credit: she makes millions by peddling this swill. Like so many Communists before her, she is a fervent believer in capitalism.