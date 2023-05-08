Fred Siegel, RIP

Very sad to get the news this morning of the passing of historian Fred Siegel. It is hard to know where to begin expressing how great Fred was. He was one of my favorite human beings on the entire planet. Spending time with Fred was always intellectually exhilarating, as he was a cornucopia of knowledge (much of it first hand if you brought up liberal writers such as Irving Howe or Dwight MacDonald), always with the accents of his native Brooklyn Jewish community, which was quite foreign to this California-born WASP. He was the last of the truly conservative New York City Democrats, though by 2020 his disgust with the Democratic Party was so complete that he put aside his dislike of Donald Trump and publicly explained why he was voting for him.

Fred turns out to have been the most repeated guest on the Power Line podcast, and if you missed them, go back and take some of them in, especially his two-part “origin story” interview I did with him back around 2015, here and here. Also not to be missed is our podcast conversation from 2020 on “how the sixties never ended.” If I can find the time in the midst of this week’s heavy travel, I may try to put together a special greatest hits podcasts with highlights from these old shows.

Brian Anderson, the editor of City Journal, remembers Fred here (providing links to his many great books), as does Ira Stoll here.