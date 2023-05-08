Here Come the Bugs

The Left’s campaign to replace meat with insects in our diet–more specifically, your diet, not theirs–continues apace. From the Wall Street Journal: “Switzerland Wants Children to Eat Less Chocolate, More Insects.”

Switzerland in 2017 became the first country in Europe to allow insects to be sold as food for humans after a lobbying campaign by edible-insect startups. That was the easy part. Now the companies must overcome what entomologists call the “yuck factor,” the gut feeling among many Western diners that insects are signs of rot and pestilence that shouldn’t be placed in one’s mouth.

Yes, I can see how that would be a problem. The solution? Start them young.

To do that, the industry is recruiting consumers whose tastes are still in the larval state. Timothée Olivier, who works for Swiss Insects, an association of companies that sell bugs for human consumption, organized the tasting at the middle school. For the past four years, he has been touring Swiss schools touting the benefits of eating insects and bringing along samples.

The Journal points out that historically, “Western civilization sought to keep insects out of food.” The FDA classifies unintended insect matter in foodstuffs as “filth.” Watch for that to change.

Back to Switzerland:

The European Union in 2021 followed Switzerland and so far has authorized four types of bugs for human consumption: yellow mealworms, migratory locusts, crickets and lesser mealworms. The FDA is less restrictive: Unintentional bugs are considered to be contaminants, but the agency doesn’t object to intentional bugs, so long as the product is made according to good manufacturing practices.

Much more at the link. Bug-food companies have struggled to sell their products, but that may be changing:

In Switzerland, Essento has managed to get the country’s two largest supermarket chains to sell its products, a feat that edible insect companies have struggled to replicate elsewhere in Europe. The company raises its own mealworms at a small facility in the hills north of Zurich.

Grocery prices have been rising, in part, like everything else, because of Bidenflation. But there is more to it than that: liberal regulators are deliberately driving up the cost of food, especially meat. Like everything else these days, this is done in the name of “climate.”

Liberals like to use regulations to avoid accountability. As average people are increasingly priced out of the market for meats, most won’t understand that they should blame government. Instead, blame will fall on grocery stores and farmers. And when that happens, liberals will be waiting in the wings with a substitute for the meat you can no longer afford to buy, at least not often: bugs.