Hunter Biden pleads poverty

Washington Free Beacon reporter Alana Goodman covered yesterday’s hearing on Hunter Biden’s motion to reduce child support payments. Hunter is allegedly living on a shoestring. Goodman’s story is here. It’s a story made in tabloid heaven — so you can be sure the Daily Mail was on the case as well.

Drawing on Goodman’s coverage, Andrew McCarthy notes a few of the anomalies in his column (behind NRO’s paywall). I trust we can remove this excerpt from behind the paywall (links omitted):

I observed this morning that it boggles the mind that the Bidens have not settled this case given the goo-gobs of money they have reaped from cashing in on Joe Biden’s political influence with operatives of foreign governments — for the most part regimes that are deeply corrupt and hostile to the United States. From Communist China alone Hunter and his family took in ten-digit “compensation” though their only apparent “labor” was being related to the guy who was steering Obama administration China policy while planning a run for the White House. As the Washington Free Beacon reports, the president’s son was represented this morning by prominent Washington litigator Abbe Lowell, who is also representing him in connection with the Justice Department’s ongoing (and seemingly endless) criminal investigation which, besides presumably focusing on the Biden-family business of monetizing Joe’s political clout, has reportedly homed in on Hunter’s tax evasion and false statement (disclaiming his illegal drug use) on a federal form that Hunter executed in order to obtain a gun that he later lost. By Lowell’s telling, the Spartan-like Hunter had to rough it with the president’s entourage on their four-day vacation to Ireland a few days back. Lowell was quick to insist the ne’er-do-well Hunter has been on Air Force One just the one time . . . unmentioned, evidently, were the jaunts on Air Force Two, while Joe Biden was vice president, by which Hunter traveled the world to strike lucrative foreign deals. Hunter, his lawyers say, has no salary and has even seen his prize Porsche repossessed (oh dear!). He has borrowed a great deal of money from his generous Hollywood lawyer friend, Kevin Morris, much of which has reportedly gone to paying millions in back taxes — Hunter obviously hoping that this will help his lawyers persuade the Biden Justice Department not to charge Biden’s son with tax evasion. Roberts, the child’s mother, has pressed for details about mysterious sales generated by prodigy Hunter’s paintings. Alas, Lowell explained, the artist known for his scrupulousness is scrupulously following an arrangement with the New York gallery in which he is not told the identities of the purchasers or the prices paid for his oeuvre. Have to be careful, you see, about accepting large sums of money after providing dubious value to people who might otherwise be seen as currying favor with his powerful father — no Biden would ever want to be in such a position. Or at least, one imagines, that’s what Kevin Morris has advised him.

And then there is this (links omitted):

Hunter claims he needs relief from the $20K per month he says he’s been paying for the child Roberts says he’s never seen — $750K in all. That’s real money — gotta to be close to what he’s paying at least some of his lawyers, and nearly one-seventh of the $6 mil that Chinese Communist Party apparatchiks paid the Bidens in just one year between 2017 and 2018 — though that CEFC deal is not believed to be the most lucrative one with Xi Jinping’s cronies. That distinction goes to Bohai Harvest RST (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Management Company.

Putting the multilayered fury it should otherwise trigger to one side, my friend Mr. McCarthy’s column deserves to be filed in its entirety under Laughter Is the Best Medicine.