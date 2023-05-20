Posted on May 20, 2023 by John Hinderaker in Illegal immigration

Illinois: Slightly Off On That Estimate!

Illinois instituted a program to pay medical expenses for illegal immigrants. Shockingly, more illegals showed up than had been anticipated, and a program estimated to cost $2 million to $4 million now weighs in at $1.1 billion. They were only off by 27,500 percent! Close enough, I suppose, for government work:


The problem is that “the state needs more than $1.1 billon to keep it running because the number of participants far exceeds what the state had planned on.” Funny how that happens.

Now the already-bankrupt state of Illinois is extending its legislative session to find more money for illegal aliens. And, amazingly enough, no one seems to find that surprising.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses