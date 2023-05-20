Illinois: Slightly Off On That Estimate!

Illinois instituted a program to pay medical expenses for illegal immigrants. Shockingly, more illegals showed up than had been anticipated, and a program estimated to cost $2 million to $4 million now weighs in at $1.1 billion. They were only off by 27,500 percent! Close enough, I suppose, for government work:



The problem is that “the state needs more than $1.1 billon to keep it running because the number of participants far exceeds what the state had planned on.” Funny how that happens.

Now the already-bankrupt state of Illinois is extending its legislative session to find more money for illegal aliens. And, amazingly enough, no one seems to find that surprising.