Illinois: Slightly Off On That Estimate!

Illinois instituted a program to pay medical expenses for illegal immigrants. Shockingly, more illegals showed up than had been anticipated, and a program estimated to cost $2 million to $4 million now weighs in at $1.1 billion. They were only off by 27,500 percent! Close enough, I suppose, for government work:
Update from already-broke Illinois: pic.twitter.com/a2hiCXthiv
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 19, 2023
The problem is that “the state needs more than $1.1 billon to keep it running because the number of participants far exceeds what the state had planned on.” Funny how that happens.
Now the already-bankrupt state of Illinois is extending its legislative session to find more money for illegal aliens. And, amazingly enough, no one seems to find that surprising.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.