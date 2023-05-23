Joe Biden Speaks

At the G7 meeting in Japan, Joe Biden went on a riff that seems to be about our federal budget. See if you can figure out what he is trying to say:

President Biden rambles unintelligibly for 40 seconds… pic.twitter.com/eaMZB0OQzo — The First (@TheFirstonTV) May 21, 2023



Can you imagine being one of the G7 translators and trying to turn this mush into something intelligible in a foreign language?

More seriously: isn’t it obvious that it is a national security risk to have a president whose advanced dementia is visible to all observers?

UPDATE: I see that Steve posted this almost simultaneously with my post, adding a longer video of Kamala. We might as well leave them both up, for emphasis if nothing else. It is dangerous to have a president who has no idea what he is doing.