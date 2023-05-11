Join Me Tomorrow On the Dennis Prager Show

I will host the Dennis Prager radio show tomorrow from 12 to 3 p.m. Eastern, on the Salem network. If you don’t have a station near you, I think you can listen live here. The occasion is that Dennis is the keynote speaker at tomorrow night’s American Experiment Annual Dinner.

So while Dennis is jetting to Minnesota, I will pinch hit on the radio.

Along with the news of the day, we will have some good guests, including Heather Mac Donald, economist John Phelan, novelist C. J. Box, and swimmer Riley Gaines.

It should be a dynamite show. Please do tune in!