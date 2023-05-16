Liberals Say: Let’s Kill Half the World’s People

The global liberal movement is trying to destroy modern, scientific agriculture. Liberals want organic farming–no intensive nitrogen fertilization–along with an end to animal husbandry and banning of pretty much all effective herbicides and pesticides. All great ideas, if you don’t care about billions of people dying. Just ask anyone in Sri Lanka or the Netherlands.

Chris Morrison writes:

The full horror of the ‘nitrogen’ war on agriculture is becoming more apparent every day. Food supplies around the world face collapse if the use of nitrogen fertiliser is severely restricted under Net Zero requirements. It is claimed that the fertiliser is warming the Earth and causing the climate to break down, as the by-product nitrous oxide is released into the atmosphere. In fact the entire global food supply is in danger of being trashed for the sake of what recent scientific work notes is almost unmeasurable 0.064°C warming per century.

***

Nitrogen is a vital component of plant metabolism which is obtained from the soil. Alas, there is not enough nitrogen in the soil to grow plants at the scale needed to feed global populations. Before the arrival of commercial nitrogen fertilisers, famine was a frequent feature of the unreliable food supply across parts of the world. Without the fertiliser, famine will resume its gruesome role, something mainstream Net Zero politicians have to address in the near future. Virtue-signalling green delusions about ‘rewilding’, bug diets and organic farming will not feed the world, probably not even a quarter of it.

Much more at the link. Bjorn Lomborg does the math:

Organic agriculture everywhere can today, optimistically, support 4.7 billion people Industrial agriculture everywhere can today, optimistically, support 12 billion The global population is 8 billion you do the math https://t.co/qGxjs2k9jZ — Bjorn Lomborg (@BjornLomborg) April 19, 2023



If American liberals and their allies overseas get their way, they will be responsible for the worst slaughter, by orders of magnitude, in the history of the world. But I don’t think they care if billions of people die. I think liberals believe that, as they are rich, they will have plenty to eat. The starvation will occur in third world countries and poorer sectors of the U.S.

I hope they are wrong.