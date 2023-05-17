Militant in Gaza

Catching up with last week’s hard copy Wall Street Journal, I was struck by the numerous uses “militants” in lieu of “terrorists” or “jihadists” to describe members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Take the headline of the May 9 story by Dov Lieber, Aaron Boxerman, and Anas Baba, for example: “Israeli Strikes Kill Senior Militants, Civilians in Gaza.”

Query what you have to do to become a “senior militant.” Does anyone read this stuff or pause to reflect how utterly inane it sounds? But I digress.

The story reported in the opening sentence: “Israeli airstrikes killed three Palestinian militant commanders and 12 others who were mostly civilians in a surprise attack in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the Israeli military and Palestinian officials said, threatening a new round of escalating violence.”

Going back to May 2, Lieber and Baba also reported the story “Gaza Militants Fire Rockets at Israel After Palestinian Hunger Striker Dies.” You have to be pretty “militant” to fire rockets at civilians.

Running a search on “militant” in the Journal’s search engine showed that these stories had company. The funny thing is that running a search on “terrorist” pulled up the same stories. Shouldn’t that be verboten? The search engine knows better than the Journal reporters, or the Journal stylebook.

When it comes to “militants,” however, the Journal appears to be a house divided. Over on the editorial pages, Mary Anastasia O’Grady’s May 7 column — “A Colombian Hero Dragged Into U.S. Court” — suggested that the Journal’s Opinion section follows a different stylebook. O’Grady opened her column: “Don’t look now, America, but there’s an effort under way to use U.S. federal courts to rewrite the history of one of the most ruthless terrorist organizations of the 20th century: Colombia’s M-19. Revenge is also on the menu.”

On the news pages, M-19 is a “guerilla group.” It’s somewhat more descriptive than “militant,” but still lame. And why aren’t they “militants”?

I think that Saul Bellow’s adage may be the one that applies here: “A great deal of intelligence can be invested in ignorance when the need for illusion is deep.”