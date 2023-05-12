I can’t say I thought “Mongo Santa Maria” was the funniest line in Mel Brooks’s Blazing Saddles, but I thought it was funny and it has stuck in my mind for some 50 years.

It comes to mind in connection with the indictment of Republican Rep. George Santos on federal charges this week. Mongo Santos Maria! Santos was just elected this past November and his offenses only came to light following the midterms. As the putative investigation of Hunter Biden languishes, we can’t help but be impressed by how quickly the Department of Justice can move when it wants to.