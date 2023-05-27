Podcast: The 3WHH on Supreme Court Touchdowns

It’s late in the 4th quarter for this year’s Supreme Court season, and the Justices are starting to score with some long bombs. Our Three Whisky Happy Hour bartenders celebrated with entire flights of whisky (our kind of diversity!) while pondering Thursday’s clean sweep of two 9 – 0 decisions that reinvigorate the “takings clause” of the 5th Amendment, and clip the wings of the EPA without once mentioning either the Chevron doctrine, or a certain other statute that is banned from this podcast.

But wait! There’s more! We also dispatch with prejudice the crazy idea of President Biden using the 14th Amendment to raise the debt ceiling, preview a couple of brand new cases that may start to undo the DEI regime, and puzzle over a head-scratching case from a few weeks ago involving California’s extra-territorial imposition of regulations of pig-farming. As this poses an existential threat both to the availability of bacon supplies and McRibbs in California going forward, this is a matter of deep concern and outrage.

Speaking of pigs, John Yoo is about to come out with his own PIG book to go on your bookshelf right next to my own PIG book. That is, John and co-author Robert Delahunty are about to come out with The Politically-Incorrect Guide to the Supreme Court, which will make a nice pairing with both a good whisky and Steve’s Politically-Incorrect Guide to the Presidents, from Wilson to Obama. We discuss the common points of interest between the two books, though I allege that John and his co-author got the Lochner case wrong, as everyone usually does.

There is no truth to the rumor that Lucretia is writing The Politically-Incorrect Guide to Political Incorrectness, though she’s the obvious choice for the title.

So listen here, or from our hosts at Ricochet, or from iTunes and all of the other regular podcast platforms.