Putin Assassination Attempt?

The Russian government is claiming that last night, the Ukrainians tried to assassinate Vladimir Putin with a drone attack on his Kremlin residence. Videos do show something streaking across the sky and being blown up:

Ukrainians say the Russians staged the incident to justify a planned terrorist attack on Ukraine. Intuitively, that sounds more likely. I am not sure what Ukraine would gain by assassinating Putin. But we may never know; after all, we still don’t know who bombed the Nordstream pipeline.

All of this is part of the propaganda war, but with the Spring, the real war is underway. Russia’s army needs to perform much better, or the stalemate will become permanent and Putin could be a goner, with or without a drone.