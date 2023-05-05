“Russian Disinformation” Memo Was a Biden Campaign Op

We have known for a long time that the Steele “dossier” was created by and for the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign. It was the most successful bit of disinformation of modern times. The second most successful, perhaps, was the absurd claim that the obviously-authentic Hunter Biden laptop somehow constituted “Russian disinformation.” How and why that could be true, no one ever explained. The provenance of the laptop has never been disputed, even by Hunter: he left it at a repair shop and didn’t pick it up.

We now know that the dismissal of the authenticity of the documents contained on Hunter’s computer was organized on behalf of, and likely at the instigation of, the Joe Biden presidential campaign. Emails have now come to light that show the organizers of the “Dirty 51” were, by their own description, creating “talking points” for Joe Biden to use in the upcoming presidential debate.

Via Breitbart, this email is from former CIA Acting Director Michael Morell to those being recruited to sign what ultimately became the Dirty 51 letter:

It couldn’t possibly be any clearer: “Marc and I drafted the attached because we believe the Russians were involved in some way in the Hunter Biden email issue…” There is not even a hint as to any evidence that might support that alleged belief. And if any of the recipients asked about the evidence, the fact has gone unreported.

And then the real point: “…and because we think Trump will attack Biden on the issue at this week’s debate and we want to give the VP a talking point to use in response.”

There you have it. The Dirty 51 memo was a Democratic Party campaign operation, plain and simple. This second email, written the following day by Morell to John Brennan, the notorious Democratic Party hack who once led the CIA, abandons the Russian fig leaf. Morell couldn’t have put it more baldly:

“Trying to give the campaign, particularly during the debate on Thursday, a talking point to push back on Trump on this issue.”

The euphemistically-titled “intelligence community” stands exposed: it couldn’t possibly be more corrupt.