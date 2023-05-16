Senate Democrats, Not Exactly Firing on All Cylinders

Dianne Feinstein is back in the Senate, but to hear her tell it, she was never away from it:
Dianne Feinstein claimed she hasn’t ‘been gone’ when asked about her lengthy absence from the Senate: ‘No, I’ve been here. I’ve been voting’
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California insisted that she had not been absent from the Senate when asked about it by reporters on Tuesday, according to Slate and the Los Angeles Times.
“No, I haven’t been gone,” she told the Times’ Ben Oreskes on Tuesday when asked how her Senate colleagues have responded to her return. “You should follow the — I haven’t been gone, I’ve been working.”
Oreskes then asked her whether she had been working from home. “No, I’ve been here. I’ve been voting,” she said. “Please, you either know or don’t know.”
And John Fetterman isn’t faring much better:
This is just sad. pic.twitter.com/q1NKwUWcMR
— Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) May 16, 2023
I think Joe Biden keeps these folks around to make him look alert.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.