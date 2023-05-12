With the expiration of Title 42 overnight, the invasion of the United States is on in full force today. The New York Post devotes a cover and related coverage to the story. I have exhausted my poor power to detract from the efforts of the Biden administration to facilitate the invasion. Here I want to borrow today’s Post editorial “Growing crisis proves: Biden’s ONLY priority is to admit ‘em all” (below the break). The Post editors write (links omitted):

* * * * *

As the border crisis explodes, one thing’s grown crystal-clear, despite the lying Bidenites’ efforts to obfuscate: Their only priority is to admit every illegal migrant they can.

The latest surrender: The administration is just letting everyone go in areas where holding facilities are overcrowded (how many aren’t, we wonder?), with a stern note telling them to report to some ICE office within a couple of months or maybe file an asylum claim by mail.

These “mass releases” began before the end of Title 42 removed the last real restraint.

They’re calling it “parole,” since “catch and release” doesn’t sound good on a press release.

Why not just stop the line at the border until you have room?

Only because waving everybody through is their goal.

Or witness Homeland Security boss Alejandro Mayorkas’ pique after Texas National Guardsmen erected barbed wire to block one popular illegal-crossing spot: “I’m going to leave it to our Department of Justice to speak to the lawfulness, or lack thereof, of those actions,” he huffed.

If he thought his job was to keep people from crossing illegally, a simple “Thanks!” would do.

That he instead all but called it illegal shows the reverse and reveals the perverse priorities of this administration.

This is why Mayorkas keeps insisting the border is “under control” — because for his purposes, it is.

From the outset, this shady administration’s only goal has been to admit as many people as stealthily and speedily as possible, while avoiding the “bad optics” of migrants held in detention facilities or under bridges.

They haven’t even got the courage to stand by their progressive principles of a completely open border.

The dishonesty is at the root of President Joe Biden’s flacks bragging about how he’s achieved “the largest expansion of lawful pathways” to enter “in decades.”

That’s because they are straining the laws to make it as easy as possible.

Same for the complaints that this mess is only because Congress won’t pass “immigration reform.”

What they mean is “mass legalization” to speed up the lines.

Certainly not, say, toughening the rules for claiming asylum or enforcing a secure border.

In fact, asylum provisions were never intended to allow the mass migration now under way.

Yet the left has gradually twisted them into a license for end-running every other immigration statute.

Time and time again, the Bidenites have insisted the law leaves them no choice.

The truth is, they just don’t want to own up to the disaster they blindly pursued.