The Beach Boys Do Renewable Energy

Jon Reisman, Professor of Economics & Public Policy Emeritus at the University of Maine, devoted Power Line reader, and self-described “Statler and Waldorf Intern,” passes along this update of the Beach Boys classic tune everyone will recognize from the opening line:

California’s Grid

With apologies to Brian Wilson, Mike Love and Greta Thunberg

Well, East Coast grids are hip

I really dig wind mills they wear

And the Southern grid, with the way they spin

They knock me out when I’m down there

The Midwest solar panels really make you feel all right

And the Northern grid, when the wind don’t blow

They keep their back-up going all night

I wish they all could be California

I wish they all could be California

I wish they all could be California’s grid

The West Coast has the blackouts

And the EV chargings banned

I dig a solar array on Hawaiian island shoals

By a palm tree in the sand

I been all around this great big world

And I seen all kinds of grids

Yeah, but I couldn’t wait to get back in the States

With the best black outs in the world

I wish they all could be California

I wish they all could be California

I wish they all could be California’s grid