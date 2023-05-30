The Beach Boys Do Renewable Energy

Jon Reisman, Professor of Economics & Public Policy Emeritus at the University of Maine, devoted Power Line reader, and self-described “Statler and Waldorf Intern,” passes along this update of the Beach Boys classic tune everyone will recognize from the opening line:
California’s Grid
With apologies to Brian Wilson, Mike Love and Greta Thunberg
Well, East Coast grids are hip
I really dig wind mills they wear
And the Southern grid, with the way they spin
They knock me out when I’m down there
The Midwest solar panels really make you feel all right
And the Northern grid, when the wind don’t blow
They keep their back-up going all night
I wish they all could be California
I wish they all could be California
I wish they all could be California’s grid
The West Coast has the blackouts
And the EV chargings banned
I dig a solar array on Hawaiian island shoals
By a palm tree in the sand
I been all around this great big world
And I seen all kinds of grids
Yeah, but I couldn’t wait to get back in the States
With the best black outs in the world
I wish they all could be California
I wish they all could be California
I wish they all could be California’s grid
