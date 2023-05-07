The Biden Countdown Clock

There is no way Joe Biden can make it to election day next year. His growing incapacity to function is becoming more obvious by the day. How obvious? Here’s the latest from the ABC News/Washington Post poll out this morning, as reported by Axios:

Less than 35% think Biden has ‘mental sharpness’ for second term: Poll Former President Trump leads President Biden by 7 points — 49% to 42% — in a general-election matchup in a Washington Post-ABC News poll out today. 44% of U.S. adults polled said they’d definitely or probably vote for Trump vs. 38% for Biden. 12% were undecided.

Biden's approval hit a new low — 36%, down from 42% in February. Why it matters: Biden's re-election campaign is already trying "to shift voters' focus away from their reservations about him and instead make the 2024 general election a choice rather than a referendum," The Post notes. On mental acuity, 94%of Republicans, 69% of independents and even 21% of Democrats said Biden lacks the sharpness to be president.

“Just 32% overall think Biden has the mental sharpness it takes to serve effectively as president, down steeply from 51% when he was running for president three years ago,” ABC’s Gary Langer notes.

The Democratic establishment is surely looking for the panic button today, and Gavin Newsom and others have put their campaign-in-waiting and donors on speed dial for an instant announcement. More than the poll’s finding of doubts about Biden’s mental state is the top line finding Trump at 49 percent—his highest vote share ever is this poll is accurate—and leading Biden by 7 points, despite all the establishment has thrown at Trump the last few months.

The only real question is how the Democratic establishment is going to convince Doktor Jill that her husband should really spend more time with his family.

Of course, there is this possibility, which should not be discounted: