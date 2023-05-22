The Daily Chart: Biden’s Grim Issue Map

The latest Harvard-Harris Poll is just out, and it has some very interesting findings. One that several people have noted is that Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and Ron DeSantis have the highest public favorability ratings among our leading political figures, and Biden’s unfavorable ratings are even higher than Trump’s.

Moreover, the head-to-head matchup shows Trump continuing to strengthen, and showing that the ABC News/WaPo poll about 10 days ago showing Trump with a 7-point lead over Biden was not an outlier:

One reason is that the “issue map” for Biden is terrible—he gets his lowest approval ratings on the issues Americans rank as the most important right now:

This is a curious finding—for some reason this poll neglected to ask about Robert F. Kennedy Jr as a candidate, even though he has been an official candidate for over a month:

Finally, another cut at how Republicans have public opinion behind them in the debt ceiling fight.



More tomorrow from this survey.