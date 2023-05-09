The Daily Chart: Cars and Bagels

So we’re all supposed to be driving electric cars and trucks within a decade, but we’ll see how that goes in the heartland. I suspect if the government really goes through with this coercive utopianism, there is going to be a boom in demand for Cuban auto mechanics, who are the best at keeping old cars going without regular spare parts.

