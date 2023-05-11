The Daily Chart: Chile Reverses Course—Will the U.S. Follow?

Chile has dodged a bullet from the left. As the Wall Street Journal notes in an editorial today, Chilean voters a few days ago delivered a landslide victory to a center-right coalition, and repudiated the far left that had prevailed in a previous election which then proposed a radical constitutional revision that Chilean voters rejected in a landslide in a referendum. As the Journal notes:

One beauty of democracy is that even big electoral mistakes can be corrected in the next election. . . Chileans appeared to lurch left when they elected President Gabriel Boricin December 2021. But high-crime rates and a weak economy have caused many to reconsider. Mr. Boric is Sunday’s biggest loser. The new majority in the assembly implies that the free-market, limited government ideals that made Chile an economic superstar are back in vogue.

Let’s keep in mind how Chile in fact performed in the last 50 years compared to Bernie Sanders’s and AOC’s preferred model, Venezuela:

The obvious follow-up question: will voters in the United States follow Chile’s example and vote out the morons running our government right now?

Chaser: This fall will mark the 50th anniversary of the Pinochet coup that prevented Chile from becoming another Cuba or Venezuela under leftist celebrity Salvador Allende. Look for the left to make a big fuss about this in September. I plan to come up with some kind of “WKRP in Cincinnati” meme about how “I swear to God I thought Communists could fly.” (Some readers will make the connection. . .)