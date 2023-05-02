The Daily Chart: Dems Increasingly Hostile to Israel

A few weeks back we noted the Gallup Poll data showing eroding support for Israel, and the Brookings Institution is just out with new findings that illustrate the partisan gap. The Brookings survey reveals that more than half of Americans don’t really pay much attention to what is going on in Israel (see the first chart), but among Americans who do, it is clear Democrats are swallowing the lies of campus anti-Semites.
Two points. First, Israel is one of the most vibrant democracies in the entire world. When large numbers of Democrats say that Israel isn’t a vibrant democracy, what they really mean is that the wrong person keeps winning. Second, Brookings does its best to sugarcoat their findings. Like this: “Typically, on matters of opinion, respondents often answer even when they don’t fully know the issue. All this suggests that there is a level of discomfort among respondents in answering this question. ” And so Brookings saves for the very end:
It is clear that public attitudes about Israel are shifting. The term “apartheid” appears to have become a common term among many Americans, especially Democrats, and even the BDS movement, which has faced considerable obstacles in the American mainstream, seems to have sizable support among Democrats who expressed their opinion. A recent Gallup poll found that, for the first time in their years of polling on Israeli-Palestinian issues, more Democrats sympathize with the Palestinians than with Israelis by a margin of 11 percentage points.
