The Daily Chart: Recession Indicators

Is there going to be a recession? Your guess is the same as mine—a guess. I expect one, as does Democratic elder economist Larry Summers, who correctly predicted in 2021 that Biden’s spending spree would ignite inflation. But who listens to Larry Summers any more?

Here are a few quantitative indicators to file away, starting with the fact that inverted yield curves and Fed tightening typically lead to recession (but not always):

This is one of the fastest and sharpest upward moves by the Fed in history, though after a more than a decade of unnatural near-zero interest rates, this is probably long overdue and perhaps not enough. I wouldn’t bet the farm (or the stock market) on a pause.

For those of you schooled in basic MV=PQ Friedmanite monetary theory, there’s this, too:

But of course as Slow Joe told us, Milton Friedman isn’t running things any more.