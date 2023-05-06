The dirtiest trick, take 2

The letter of the Deep State 51 condemning the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop reportage as consistent with a Russian information operation or Russian disinformation, as advertised by Natasha Bertrand and Politico, must be the dirtiest American political dirty trick of all time. At any rate, it is up there with the Steele Dossier.

John updated the story with the latest evidence yesterday. We now know for a fact that the letter was itself a disinformation operation orchestrated by Antony Blinken and Michael Morell on behalf of the Biden campaign. Both Blinken and Morrell wanted big jobs in the Biden presidency to come. Blinken got his. Morell has disgraced himself without official reward. The don of the crime family they serve is president of the United States, so there is that.

Someone could write a good Ph.D. thesis comparing the two dirty tricks. An introductory chapter might even cover Rathergate.

The Steele Dossier fabricated false allegations to defame Donald Trump. The underlying operation was dirty beyond belief. It had a patina of credibility based on an overlay of supposed intelligence. The Clinton campaign accordingly concealed its connection to the dossier by the use of cutouts. We owe exposure of the connection to the congressional investigation conducted by Devin Nunes. They would still be lying about it if weren’t for Nunes.

The Steele Dossier could be the dirtiest American political trick of all time. It ranks up there with the letter of the Deep State 51. However, it had minimal impact on the election of 2016. The dossier itself was only published after the election. Anyone with half a brain should have been able to see it was a fraud. The will to believe superseded the obvious fraud. Yet it had a terrible impact on the Trump presidency.

Drawing on the résumés and related credibility of its signatories, the letter falsely defamed the New York Post to suppress authentic evidence of Biden corruption. It is a complete and utter disgrace. Everyone associated with it should be ridden out of our public life. Moreover, the letter’s electoral impact cannot be discounted. Biden used the letter and won. It served as the pretext to suppress direct evidence of the Biden corruption reported by the New York Post.

The media of course cooperated in the suppression of the New York Post’s reportage, as Eddie Scarry elaborates today in the Post itself. Scarry judges it “the biggest con ever perpetuated by the national media.” See also today’s Post editorial on the letter. The letter of the Deep State 51 was instrumental to the con and, although there is room for debate, that’s why it reigns as the dirtiest American political trick of all time. Richard Nixon has nothing on Joe Biden. Unfortunately, we still have Biden to kick around.

In the aftermath of Rathergate John Hinderaker and I joked that if they ever made a movie of the story, Robert Redford could play John and Dustin Hoffman could play me. When they made the movie, however, Robert Redford and Cate Blanchett portrayed the perpetrators of the fraud as the heroes of the story. The editors of the Post let on that they are awaiting a call from Steven Spielberg. In the movie to come, “Meryl Streep can play Miranda Devine.” Speaking from my own experience, I assess that to be highly unlikely.