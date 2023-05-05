The Ruling Class at Play

In an amazing coincidence of scheduling, the annual White House Correspondents Dinner (WHCD) and the Met Gala occurred within 48 hours of each other. One of Trump’s best moves in office was giving the middle finger to the WHCD, and the less said about the Met Gala the better, except for noting that Alexandria Occasional-Cortex didn’t attend this year since she violated House ethics rules last year by accepting free tickets and sporting her very expensive “Tax the rich” dress.

I like Piers Morgan’s headline for his NY Post op-ed:

Last week, I had a stomach bug that rendered me violently ill for many unedifying hours. At the time, bent over a toilet bowl at 3 a.m., honking my guts up, I didn’t imagine anything could have a more sickening effect on me. Wrong! Last night’s Met Gala was infinitely more gut-wrenching. This annual gathering in New York, where the world’s most privileged, pampered prima donnas indulge in an orgy of unctuous ostentatious extravagance, has grown increasingly nauseating in recent years

But Piers might have retched even more if he’d taken in the WHCD. They gave awards to themselves! Here’s the first one:

THE ALDO BECKMAN AWARD FOR OVERALL EXCELLENCE IN WHITE HOUSE COVERAGE Matt Viser, Washington Post From the Judges: Matt Viser stood out among his competitors for work that went beyond the humdrum of covering the managed events of the presidency and White House. Viser captured the spirit of Joe Biden, particularly with his stories on how the president’s brother and his Catholic faith influenced his strategic vision of the office. His sourcing on the James Biden story was unusual, plumbing emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop to illuminate the relationship of the two brothers, and winning a rare interview with James Biden. Viser’s articles on Joe Biden’s presidency also were reported with historic context, written with an easy accessible style.

All of the WHCD awards were in this vein—essentially judging who could affix their lips most fully to the rear ends of Democratic Party potentates, starting with Biden. I’m sure Viser did “stand out.”

And the mainstream media wonder why the public regards them lower than used car salesmen. Piers Morgan’s term for the Met Gala attendees applies to the Washington press corps equally well.