The Russia Collusion Hoax Lives On. Or Does It?

Years after the claim was exposed as a clumsy fraud, most Democrats still believe that Donald Trump likely colluded with the Russians during the 2016 election. Rasmussen finds:

The first question in the survey asked, “How likely is it that Donald Trump’s presidential campaign colluded with Russian agents during the 2016 election?” Forty-three percent (43%) believed it was likely, including 26% who thought it was Very Likely. Forty-seven percent (47%) said Trump-Russian collusion was unlikely, including 38% who believe it was Not At All Likely. Two-thirds (67%) of Democrats thought it was at least somewhat likely the 2016 Trump campaign colluded with Russian agents, as did 24% of Republicans [!] and 37% of voters not affiliated with either major party.

But the survey’s second question apparently changed some minds:

Special Counsel John Durham recently completed an investigation that found the FBI was aware Hillary Clinton’s campaign was the source for claims about Trump and Russian collusion, which had no basis in evidence. Should FBI officials involved in promoting the false Russia-Trump claims be criminally prosecuted?

***

[A]fter hearing a one-sentence description of the Durham investigation’s findings (i.e., that officials knew the Clinton campaign was the source for the false claims), even 44% of voters who previously said Trump-Russian collusion was Very Likely were in favor of prosecuting the FBI officials involved. Among those who said Trump-Russian collusion was Very Unlikely, 91% want criminal prosecution for FBI officials who promoted the false claims.

Voters are fine with prosecuting the FBI:

Seventy-four percent (74%) of Republicans, 45% of Democrats and 60% of unaffiliated voters believe FBI officials involved in promoting the false Russia-Trump claims should be criminally prosecuted.

Prosecuted for what? That question wasn’t asked.

Finally, this:

Reacting to the report, George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley called the Russian collusion charge against Trump “a well-orchestrated hit job by the Clinton campaign and government officials.” Sixty-three percent (63%) of voters agree with Turley’s description, including 48% who Strongly Agree. Thirty percent (30%) disagree, including 19% who Strongly Disagree with the “well-orchestrated hit job” description.

I don’t know how to reconcile those various findings. I suppose the first one has to do with antipathy toward Donald Trump. If you asked whether it is likely that Trump is a child molester, most Democrats might say yes. And yet awareness of the worst scandal in American history has nevertheless penetrated: 63% say the Russia collusion hoax was a well-orchestrated hit job perpetrated by the Clinton campaign and compliant government officials, i.e., among others the FBI.

That is where it sits, for now.