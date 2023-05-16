This is end of republic stuff and America can’t survive it

The Durham investigation has concluded what most of us knew all along. There was no legal basis for the FBI’s 2016 probe into the Trump campaign or the Mueller investigation that followed. It was all a lie. The FBI, once a highly-revered American institution, teamed up with the Hillary Clinton campaign to (try to) rig the presidential election.

And they were all in on it. Then-President Barack Obama was briefed on the plan by his CIA Director John Brennan in July 2016. Two months later, Brennan alerted then-FBI Director James Comey and then-Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok to the scheme via a CIA investigative referral. Still, they allowed the charade to go on for nearly three years until former President Donald Trump’s Attorney General, William Barr, intervened in the spring of 2019 to bring the investigation to an end. Had Barr not interceded, there’s no telling how long the probe would have continued.

The problem is that the Department of Justice and the FBI’s “fail[ure] to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law” when it comes to Trump has never stopped. Their malfeasance before and after the 2016 election was just the beginning.

The 22-month-long Mueller investigation cast a shadow over the first two years of Trump’s presidency and impacted his ability to govern. It also loomed large over the 2018 midterm elections. The Democrats credibly portrayed the president as an agent of Russia who could not be trusted.

The 2020 presidential election saw additional interference. Last year, at least a dozen FBI whistleblowers reached out to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and now-House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), to inform them that, in the months leading up to the election, bureau insiders tried to scuttle the investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business adventures. Their modus operandi was to label the story as Russian disinformation.

We recently learned that after the New York Post’s explosive story of Hunter Biden’s laptop was published in October 2020, which insinuated that then-candidate Joe Biden was not only aware of his son’s overseas influence-peddling activities, but may have benefited financially, current secretary of state Antony Blinken, then a Biden campaign adviser, took action. He called former acting CIA Director Mike Morell and within a day, a letter signed by 51 former high-ranking intelligence community officials claimed the Hunter Biden laptop story had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

This was no small thing. Their pivotal letter arguably saved Biden’s candidacy. The Biden campaign and the spies who signed the letter knew the leftist media would pick up their narrative, and they were not disappointed. Politico immediately published the letter with the headline, “Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former officials say.”

Just days after the letter was released, then-candidate Joe Biden used it to shut down questions from then-President Donald Trump, who had raised the matter of the Biden family’s alleged overseas influence-peddling operations in a critical debate.

Election interference? You bet.

Under Attorney General Merrick Garland’s leadership, the corruption that began during the Obama administration has become more deeply entrenched. The DOJ’s prosecution of Jan. 6 protesters was elevated to priority status. The FBI altered its classification system to make it appear as though domestic terrorism — from MAGA Republicans, no doubt — was a major threat to the U.S.

Most notably, three months prior to the 2022 election, Garland himself ordered the FBI’s dramatic raid on Mar-a-Lago to search for classified documents Trump had removed from the White House when he left office.

And now, as we head into the 2024 presidential election, the DOJ and the FBI are gearing up to ensure a Biden victory. First, they are trying to contain the fallout from some pretty compelling evidence of the Biden family’s alleged pay-to-play scheme presented by Republicans on the House Oversight Committee last week. And they are making sure Trump remains under a copious number of investigations from now until Election Day.

Although no one will be held accountable for the government’s now obvious transgressions, the DOJ and the FBI have been utterly disgraced by the Durham report. Public trust in these agencies has been shattered. And, after the origin of the letter signed by the “Dirty 51” was revealed two weeks ago, the CIA isn’t faring much better.

Between the very real evidence of corruption the Republicans have exposed (and will continue to expose) and the devastating conclusions in the Durham report, the asymmetric application of the law in America can no longer be denied.

Will voters finally see what’s happening right in front of their eyes? Let’s hope so, because this is end of republic stuff. And America can’t survive it.