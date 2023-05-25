Thought for the day: Top secret

Andrew McCarthy considers the transformation of the Department of Justice’s investigation of President Trump for mishandling classified investigation into an obstruction of justice probe. He traces the transformation our having “suddenly learned…drumroll…that Joe Biden had been illegally hoarding classified information for decades, from his time in the Senate through his time as Obama administration vice president” in locations ranging from his private office to his private den to his private garage:
Only then did we hear that, well, whaddya know, it turns out to be very, very difficult to keep track of all these top-secret papers in a busy pol’s chaotic exit from high public office to the complex “private” world of leveraging political influence for Chinese cash. It’s not easy being “the big guy.”
From McCarthy’s column (behind NRO’s paywall) “Obstruction Indictment May Be Imminent in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Case.”
