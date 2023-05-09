Tucker’s next moves

In the tweet below Tucker Carlson announced “We’re back.” Is he setting up shop on Twitter? The brief monologue provides no explanation and I therefore didn’t know what to make of it until Axios reported a few minutes ago that Tucker’s counsel has sent a pre-litigation letter to Fox. The upshot of the letter is that he seeks to be released from the noncompete provision of his contract. The Axios story by Mike Allen and Sara Fischer provides a few more details. Although the letter alleges fraud and breach of contract claims against Fox, the relief sought appears to be the sum and substance of the letter. More to come.
We’re back. pic.twitter.com/sG5t9gr60O
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) May 9, 2023
