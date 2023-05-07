Will Democrats Die on the Trans Hill?

We are all being bombarded with propaganda on behalf of the trans movement, in which carving up children’s genitals is described as “gender affirming,” perhaps the most Orwellian turn of phrase of our time. But so far, at least, the people are not on board.

In a widely reported poll, the Washington Post found, to its dismay, that an overwhelming majority oppose men competing in women’s sports:

62 percent opposed allowing trans athletes in youth sports, 66 percent opposed trans inclusion in high school sports, and 65 percent opposed trans inclusion in college and professional sports.

This is perhaps the easiest battle for those who oppose trans ideology to win. The question, really, is whether women’s sports should be allowed to exist. If men could compete in the Women’s National Basketball Association, there wouldn’t be any women in the Women’s NBA.

The Washington Post poll also found broad opposition to gender-negating “health care.”

Nearly 7 in 10 adults said they oppose allowing children ages 10 to 14 access to medication that stops the body from going through puberty, and nearly 6 in 10 oppose giving 15- to 17-year-olds access to hormone treatments.

These findings are consistent with what my organization found when we polled Minnesotans, not generally considered a right-wing bunch, on child mutilation. This is the question we asked:

Based on what you have seen, read, or heard, do you support or oppose sex change

operations for minors, that is children under the age of 18?

The results:

Opposition is overwhelming. Overall opposition leads by 67 percent to 22 percent in favor. For those voters with strong opinions, 53 percent of voters are strongly opposed to the idea to 10 percent strongly in favor. Opposition is found within every political party, even Democrats. Republicans are opposed, 95 to 3. Independents are opposed, 67 to 16. Democrats are opposed by a slight margin, 42 to 41 percent.

So today, Democrats are denouncing everyone who declines to sign on with positions that are held by only a small minority. That said, liberals don’t give up. They will continue the propaganda war relentlessly. But will they ever convince a majority of Americans that carving up children’s genitals is a good idea? I doubt it.