Will There By Any Media Accountability?

Kudos due to Jake Tapper for saying on CNN that the Durham Report completely vindicates Donald Trump:

CNN'S Jake Tapper says the Durham report — which found the Russian collusion probe should've never been launched — is "devastating to the FBI" pic.twitter.com/HXxSOssuN4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 15, 2023

Will there be any accountability for the media for their part in this travesty? Will the Washington Post or New York Times give back their Pulitzer Prizes for their “relentlessly reported” stories that turned out to be false? Yes, of course we know the answer to this. Whatever happened to the media holding the government accountable for lies? Yes, we know the answer to this, too: the mainstream media decided to sign up fully with one team, and it’s not the one that prizes truth and independence. Fake news indeed.